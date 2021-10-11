Simplex Trading LLC Buys 700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL stock opened at $79.54 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.