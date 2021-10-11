Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.57. Sims has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

