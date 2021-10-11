Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.06 on Monday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

