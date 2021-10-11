Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $60.80 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

