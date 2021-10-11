Skycoin Trading Down 0.3% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and $1.17 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,325.23 or 0.99814523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.18 or 0.06120614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars.

