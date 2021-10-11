Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce $566.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $587.10 million and the lowest is $544.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $531.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,071. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sleep Number by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

