Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Sleep Number worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 513.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $91.59 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

