SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

SGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,026,647 shares of company stock valued at $152,692,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

