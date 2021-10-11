SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,881 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.46% of SMART Global worth $39,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

