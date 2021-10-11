SmartCash (SMART) Market Cap Achieves $7.86 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $309,584.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,278.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.55 or 0.06275534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.00319671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $610.17 or 0.01065255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.13 or 0.00480335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.66 or 0.00360788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.20 or 0.00312854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004820 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

