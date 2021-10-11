Smoothy Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $865,571.76 and approximately $716,444.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00061952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00128083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00081570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,512.72 or 0.99779228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.48 or 0.06097491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

