Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Snap by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882.

NYSE SNAP opened at $75.00 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

