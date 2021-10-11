South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 338,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $22.55 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

