Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $425.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

