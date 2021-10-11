Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $425.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $56.42.
In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
