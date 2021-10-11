SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $24,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,207,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $347.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

