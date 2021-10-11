SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $72.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $51.48 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.