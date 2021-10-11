SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.01

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.01 and last traded at $107.40, with a volume of 9110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,589,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

