Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

NYSE SPR opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

