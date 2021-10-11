Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

