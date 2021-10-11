Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $561.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.88. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 81.24%. The business had revenue of $657.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

