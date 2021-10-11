SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSAAY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

