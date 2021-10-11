Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives €68.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($80.39).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ETR:STM traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €62.25 ($73.24). The stock had a trading volume of 29,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.73. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

