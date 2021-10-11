Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.65.

NYSE STN opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stantec by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Stantec by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stantec by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

