State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 4,807 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hayward were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $83,059,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $55,976,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $54,624,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $40,829,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $128,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,820.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

