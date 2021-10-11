State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 8,000 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,567,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after buying an additional 184,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

