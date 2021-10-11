State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.15 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 61.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 59,117 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 63.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,408 shares of company stock worth $12,214,028 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.