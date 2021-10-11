State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,913 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 136.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.44.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.63.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

