State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 30,300 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,100.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

