Step Finance Reaches Market Cap of $4.20 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.03 or 1.00165885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.47 or 0.06086419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.