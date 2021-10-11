stETH (STETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00058689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,249.29 or 1.00136321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.69 or 0.06037444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

