Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $103,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $47,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $278.34 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.93 and a 200-day moving average of $278.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

