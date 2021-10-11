Stifel Financial Corp Buys 718,815 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,815 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $128,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after buying an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after purchasing an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,963,000 after purchasing an additional 367,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $89.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

