Stifel Financial Corp Has $109.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $109,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $143.10 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

