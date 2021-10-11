Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $161,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 219,102 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 42,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

