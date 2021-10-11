Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 163,922 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,314,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,922 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $91,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,420,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 991,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

