Stipend Price Tops $0.0621 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 80.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $792,971.20 and $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,292.08 or 0.99959042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.43 or 0.00331607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00248808 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.38 or 0.00553888 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001930 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,771,046 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.