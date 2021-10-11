Stream Protocol Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $52.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00209151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00096521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.