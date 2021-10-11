Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $975.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 95.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

