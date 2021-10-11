SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.60

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $45,506.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00060614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00125175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00080479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,483.11 or 1.00353976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.37 or 0.06156328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002892 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,070,355 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.