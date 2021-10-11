SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuRo Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $302.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.04.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,521.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SuRo Capital will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 72.00%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 116.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 139.1% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in SuRo Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SuRo Capital (SSSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.