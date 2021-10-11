Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 740.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,825 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.80% of IG Acquisition worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $270,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in IG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in IG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.