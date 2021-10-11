SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CTSO opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

