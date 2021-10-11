Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Synlogic stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.75. 7,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,750. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $30,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

