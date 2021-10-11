TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) vs. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, indicating that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

