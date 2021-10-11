Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $3.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNEYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

TNEYF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,025. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

