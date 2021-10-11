Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.61

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 612,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after buying an additional 279,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

