Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

