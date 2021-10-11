Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on TWODF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

