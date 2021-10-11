Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.58) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.58) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.65).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of TSHA opened at $18.63 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $715.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

