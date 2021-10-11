TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 7th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 545,800 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 3.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $116,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TC Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,392 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.94%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

